How do you layout screen flows with different states and variables?

Do you now any particular tool that helps lay out and structure screen flows for different scenarios? (User is logged in, User is not logged in but comes from google results, User is invited, User is invited and has permissions to invite, User has to confirm email, User is trusted and does not need email confirmation etc)

Doing this in Sketch takes so long to draw paths and make it presentable and in the end its not very useful to experiment and consider different flows, while changing the steps etc

Any ideias? Thanks!