Launching the Front-End Tooling Survey 2018

Senior UI Engineer at Just Eat

For the last few years, I've run The Front-end Tooling survey – last time out 5,254 developers took part, which is pretty incredible (including a lot of DN folk!)

I've just launched this year's edition – you can find out more information about it in this article.

If you can spare a few minutes of your time to fill it out, I would massively appreciate it – as ever, the more respondents the survey has, the more representative the results will be of our industry.

I’m aiming to run the survey for up to a month, after which I’ll write up the results and post a link to those here as well.

Thanks! Ash

5 comments

  • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, 11 minutes ago

    Entered my info. Thanks for doing this.

  • Eduardo TelloEduardo Tello, 38 minutes ago

    Should've used TypeForms. SurveyMonkey won't scroll the page using the scroll wheel on my iMac's Chrome.

  • Hamish TaplinHamish Taplin, 9 hours ago

    A bit of feedback: some of the options you have treated as mutually exclusive aren't—eg. Jest/Enzyme

    • Ashley Watson-NolanAshley Watson-Nolan, 8 hours ago

      Will take a look at revising this in future survey's as I've had this feedback in relation to testing tools previously. Would be good to know which combinations people are using together for sure.

      Thanks for the feedback.

