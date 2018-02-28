56 I got 998 material icons converted manually in Figma. Here’s how I was a bot (medium.com)11 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, Design systems developerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now