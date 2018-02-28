Webinar: Designing Success in your IoT Product (attendee.gotowebinar.com)
5 hours ago from Erin Gwozdz, UI/UX Designer at GroupVisual.io
5 hours ago from Erin Gwozdz, UI/UX Designer at GroupVisual.io
Hi DN!
My studio is starting a webinar series on designing for data, with the first topic covering IoT products. We'll have David Rose, author of Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things, in conversation with our managing director Mark Schindler.
The webinar is tomorrow at 2:00pm EST, and we'd love to hear from others working in this space talk about both their struggles and success.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now