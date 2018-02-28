Can we stop with the un-needed comments?

I've been part of Designer News for 4 years or so now. It's one of the only few useful design communities out there. But lately I've noticed decline in the quality of comments here.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion, don't get me wrong. The problem I have is if your comment is not contributing to the discussion. I tend to find a lot random comments either being mean or trying to sound "edgy". If you have nothing useful to say, don't say it.

It's down to us to keep up the standards and not be part of that toxic nature.

Humble yourself and pull your finger out.

On that note, I do think we need a down vote system where if a comment is bad enough it ends up hidden - like how reddit works.