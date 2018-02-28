3 comments
Jrtorrents Dorman , 4 hours ago
This is a nice addition! Somehow I feel both parties might need eachother. Invision is about to eat their lunch.
Ryan Hicks, 2 minutes ago
Can't even use until sketch fixes the issue with 49 not being able to handle files with large amount of artboards.
Darrell Hanley, 1 minute ago
This is a pretty good step-in for those who don't want to share their entire artboards on Sketch Cloud, and want some of Invision's features without needing to do the prototyping work twice.
