"Design is not art!" Podcast with Marc Hemeon (beyondusers.com)
8 hours ago from Alen Faljic, Business Designer, IDEO alumni
8 hours ago from Alen Faljic, Business Designer, IDEO alumni
I've really been enjoying this podcast series. It's helped me validate my thoughts of learning more about business. Keep it up!
Happy to hear that :)
Link doesn't work...
Try this one https://goo.gl/tiM1a9
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now