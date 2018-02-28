75 comments

  • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 10 hours ago

    So all the time I spent learning Framer, Figma, Invision, Marvel, XD, Principle, Proto.io, Prott, Flinto and Pixate was for nothing?!?1!!

    • Myroslav Galavai, 1 hour ago

      hell yeah... =))

    • Maciej JurczakMaciej Jurczak, 9 hours ago

      Yup. But there is one problem, you can't share only the prototype :/ I don't want to show all artboards to clients.

      • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, a minute ago

        Not too hard to just duplicate the file for sharing and remove what you don't need. Im sure they'll fix in the future.

    • John PJohn P, 4 hours ago

      Let's not complain about competition, too much choice is better than only having one company making one solution.

      Look at the 3D and gamedev worlds and how great their tools are, they didn't get to that level by only having one app.

      • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 1 minute ago

        Yeah good point! I love competition and I was mostly complaining about all the designer news posts, articles, listicles, press releases, and medium posts over the past few years about the KILLER prptotyping app that you HAVE to learn to be a good designer.

    • Fredo Tan, a minute ago

      Not really considering Sketch Prototyping seems rather limited to screen transitions whereas tools like Framer, ProtoPie, Priinciple touch upon a whole different level of fidelity.

  • Maciej JurczakMaciej Jurczak, 11 hours ago

    Sketch 49, crashing when I open any file.

  • Cameron Rohani, 2 hours ago

    Friendship ended with INVISION

    Now SKETCH is my best friend

  • Hamish TaplinHamish Taplin, 7 hours ago

    Hope they iterate on this very quickly as it's very basic. Good start though!

  • Sebastian Römer, 8 hours ago

    Best feature yet (and beats inVision/craft already) you can link symbols!

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 5 hours ago

    Under the radar, but I definitely appreciate the additional space for longer override labels.

    Example

  • Iban Beldarrain, 8 hours ago

    A good starting point, but it seems pretty limited right now. Just hotspots and page transitions. I hope that Bohemian guys keep iterating on this and achieve something like Diya but natively build :)

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, a minute ago

      I'm sure they will. Competition is a good thing. I really hope they match InVision Studio's advanced prototyping promises. Would love to just keep Sketchin' on.

  • Domas MarkeviciusDomas Markevicius, 6 hours ago

    My heavyweight work file (~200mb) started lagging a bit after the update to Sketch 49 :( Probably, I'll stick with 48.2 until another update comes out.

  • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 2 hours ago

    Invision, Adobe, and Figma are creeping in on their territory. This is a move to lock more people into the Sketch platform. Smart on their part, but also further fragments the market and opens up even more options.

    To maintain their dominance, Sketch needs to create a full-featured web browser accessible version, prototyping and all.

  • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 7 hours ago

    Super slow and laggy for me today since updating. Affecting my workflow :( don't update yet!

    • Eric Blattberg, 1 minute ago

      I got excited when I saw the update modal announcing prototyping, but am having the same experience as you: My primary work file is DRAGGING. My fault, I guess. Hope they improve the performance soon.

    • Louis-André LabadieLouis-André Labadie, 5 hours ago

      Yeah, I'm getting the same here. There's a ~1s delay on anything to do with manipulating layers.

    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 4 hours ago

      Panning across the canvas is pretty slow to refresh content across different artboards.

    • Tou Lee, a minute ago

      Yep. Found that out today after the update...Had to role back to 48.x to get what I need to get done.

  • Derek Nguyen, 3 hours ago

    They not only add prototyping, but also allow sketch cloud to be a library host:

    Prototyping: You can now connect Artboards with Links and Hotspot layers to create prototypes of your designs that can be viewed in Sketch Preview, Sketch Cloud, and Sketch Mirror on iOS.

    Libraries on Sketch Cloud: Files uploaded to Sketch Cloud can now be installed as Libraries directly from Cloud.

    Can't wait to try out! Not gonna install right now though...

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 3 hours ago

    This totally got me by surprise. Great start :)

  • Ryan Hicks, 2 hours ago

    Jeezus this update is horribly slow if you have files that have a lot of artboards in them!

  • Mike MulveyMike Mulvey, 3 hours ago

    Syncing my artboards to InVision with the Craft plugin is causing Sketch to freeze now. HMMMM.

    • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, a minute ago

      I'm also experiencing this! Might have to downgrade or hope a fix comes out soon..

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 hour ago

      Craft probably needs to update. They're likely on it. Even though Sketch is a competitor, they know a lot of their InVision users are Sketch aficionado's.

    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

      Just saw an update push out.

  • Stefano TirloniStefano Tirloni, 1 hour ago

    Good day for remove the Craft plugin

  • Mantas MilkintasMantas Milkintas, 10 hours ago

    Somebody's trying to catchup with well hyped Invision Studio

    • Hamish TaplinHamish Taplin, 7 hours ago

      I think we're starting to reach a critical mass now. Sketch had to add this or they risk being overtaken by other tools catching up with the drawing features of Sketch, but with better prototyping capabilities.

      The next 12 months will be interesting, hopefully we'll see some real innovation now.

    • J RJ R, 2 hours ago

      Catching-up on an unreleased and delayed product?

  • Jonas S, 3 hours ago

    – Has someone figured out how to zoom to 100% and scroll a artboard inside the Prototyping Preview window?

  • Jordan FlaigJordan Flaig, 8 hours ago

    Can you do multiple prototypes in one sketch file or sketch page?

    • Liam ForsythLiam Forsyth, 36 minutes ago

      Yup, you can set multiple start points, and I believe it can be across pages so one or multiple on each page within one sketch file.

  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 1 hour ago

    Not sure what happened but it looks like some of my preferences were removed... Some existing libraries disappeared and the toolbar was reset to default.

    Weird bug I guess.. But everything else seems to be working great

  • Surjith S MSurjith S M, 3 hours ago

    RIP sketch prototyping plugins and addons.

  • Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language)Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language), 6 hours ago

    I’m so happy! I just need a possibility to seamlessly transfert libraries element from one to another (really useful in a design and brand system perspective!)

  • Norm Sheeran, 3 minutes ago

    Go team Sketch!

  • Ben KroghBen Krogh, 1 minute ago

    In light of the competition and prototyping landscape, this was a no-brainer for Bohemian Coding. It also makes me super happy, I've been using Sketch since 2013 back when 2.0 first launched, and it's deeply embedded my my process.

  • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 hour ago

    Sweet. Just tested it out and it's not as user friendly to share with clients as InVision. I had to know to click the preview icon on Cloud, and overall the experience is not as seamless. But, this is a great first step, and awesome for really quick prototyping in-house. I'm sure they'll catch up to InVision after this release. Kudos to Bohemian.

  • David SurianoDavid Suriano, 3 hours ago

    Anyone else getting a black preview window inside Sketch? I've disabled all plugins but that didn't seem to change anything.

    blacked out preview

  • Rob Musser, 1 hour ago

    Two issues I'm running into with Sketch 49…

    1) Some nested layers with shadows (from a Library) aren't appearing properly. The shadows just don't show up.

    2) Some override-able layers no longer have overrides available (they just say "none")—namely layers with shadows and layers with 0% fill.

    Didn't have these issues with 48.2. Any ideas? Otherwise I'm excited about this new release.

