Sketch adds prototyping in version 49 (sketchapp.com)
12 hours ago from Nikola Durkan, UX designer / Founder @ Sans Mint
So all the time I spent learning Framer, Figma, Invision, Marvel, XD, Principle, Proto.io, Prott, Flinto and Pixate was for nothing?!?1!!
hell yeah... =))
Yup. But there is one problem, you can't share only the prototype :/ I don't want to show all artboards to clients.
Not too hard to just duplicate the file for sharing and remove what you don't need. Im sure they'll fix in the future.
Let's not complain about competition, too much choice is better than only having one company making one solution.
Look at the 3D and gamedev worlds and how great their tools are, they didn't get to that level by only having one app.
Yeah good point! I love competition and I was mostly complaining about all the designer news posts, articles, listicles, press releases, and medium posts over the past few years about the KILLER prptotyping app that you HAVE to learn to be a good designer.
Not really considering Sketch Prototyping seems rather limited to screen transitions whereas tools like Framer, ProtoPie, Priinciple touch upon a whole different level of fidelity.
Sketch 49, crashing when I open any file.
Classic
I like that your avatar really adds to your comment
I think I'll wait for the 49.1
Same here
I Think is Runner. Try to disable that plugin or just remove it manually from the folder.
My mac can run Runner and Sketch 49. Has no error.
Same issue, I'm running MacOS 10.12.5
EDIT: Removing Font Buddy and Runner from plugins folder helped. Thx.
Font Buddy indeed had an issue with Sketch 49. We've fixed it and the update is live both on Sketch and via this direct link: https://animaapp.s3.amazonaws.com/sketchplugin/fontbuddy/FontBuddy.zip
Thank you this fixed it.
Works fine here
It was some plugin, just disabled all and turn on only my usual ones.
Same for me, but it was caused by Runner plugin.
EDIT: just discovered that Font Buddy by Anima is also causing crashes.
New Runner is up.
same here. keeps crashing
Was thinking about waiting for 49.1 but have to admint I was too curious :)
I opened several large files and had no issues yet
I am getting the same thing
Friendship ended with INVISION
Now SKETCH is my best friend
Hope they iterate on this very quickly as it's very basic. Good start though!
Best feature yet (and beats inVision/craft already) you can link symbols!
What do you mean?
Component level navigation. A home button by default always goes home. It's already in Figma and saves so much time.
So true component-level navigation?? :)
Under the radar, but I definitely appreciate the additional space for longer override labels.
A good starting point, but it seems pretty limited right now. Just hotspots and page transitions. I hope that Bohemian guys keep iterating on this and achieve something like Diya but natively build :)
I'm sure they will. Competition is a good thing. I really hope they match InVision Studio's advanced prototyping promises. Would love to just keep Sketchin' on.
My heavyweight work file (~200mb) started lagging a bit after the update to Sketch 49 :( Probably, I'll stick with 48.2 until another update comes out.
Same. Made it unusable. Downgraded to 48.2.
How did you downgrade? I need to do this. It's making my files unusable right now.
If you used the updater, the previous Sketch app version has simply been put in your trash.
After i left that comment i found that they actually have downloads to all the previous versions when they release a new one. All is well now. Hopefully, they fix that or else I'm stuck on 48.2 or I'll have to start breaking all my sketch files up.
Yup absolutely!
i restarted in safe mode (holding shift) and a lot of my selection lag went away
Invision, Adobe, and Figma are creeping in on their territory. This is a move to lock more people into the Sketch platform. Smart on their part, but also further fragments the market and opens up even more options.
To maintain their dominance, Sketch needs to create a full-featured web browser accessible version, prototyping and all.
Yes, and OSX only is a barrier for people outside of countries where every designer is on OSX (which is a lot of places).
The paradox of choice.
Super slow and laggy for me today since updating. Affecting my workflow :( don't update yet!
I got excited when I saw the update modal announcing prototyping, but am having the same experience as you: My primary work file is DRAGGING. My fault, I guess. Hope they improve the performance soon.
Yeah, I'm getting the same here. There's a ~1s delay on anything to do with manipulating layers.
Panning across the canvas is pretty slow to refresh content across different artboards.
Yep. Found that out today after the update...Had to role back to 48.x to get what I need to get done.
They not only add prototyping, but also allow sketch cloud to be a library host:
Prototyping: You can now connect Artboards with Links and Hotspot layers to create prototypes of your designs that can be viewed in Sketch Preview, Sketch Cloud, and Sketch Mirror on iOS.
Libraries on Sketch Cloud: Files uploaded to Sketch Cloud can now be installed as Libraries directly from Cloud.
Can't wait to try out! Not gonna install right now though...
This totally got me by surprise. Great start :)
Jeezus this update is horribly slow if you have files that have a lot of artboards in them!
Syncing my artboards to InVision with the Craft plugin is causing Sketch to freeze now. HMMMM.
I'm also experiencing this! Might have to downgrade or hope a fix comes out soon..
Craft probably needs to update. They're likely on it. Even though Sketch is a competitor, they know a lot of their InVision users are Sketch aficionado's.
Just saw an update push out.
Good day for remove the Craft plugin
Somebody's trying to catchup with well hyped Invision Studio
I think we're starting to reach a critical mass now. Sketch had to add this or they risk being overtaken by other tools catching up with the drawing features of Sketch, but with better prototyping capabilities.
The next 12 months will be interesting, hopefully we'll see some real innovation now.
Agree. It is a great time to be a web-designer =)
Catching-up on an unreleased and delayed product?
– Has someone figured out how to zoom to 100% and scroll a artboard inside the Prototyping Preview window?
Can you do multiple prototypes in one sketch file or sketch page?
Yup, you can set multiple start points, and I believe it can be across pages so one or multiple on each page within one sketch file.
Not sure what happened but it looks like some of my preferences were removed... Some existing libraries disappeared and the toolbar was reset to default.
Weird bug I guess.. But everything else seems to be working great
RIP sketch prototyping plugins and addons.
Not quite. But it's a start.
I’m so happy! I just need a possibility to seamlessly transfert libraries element from one to another (really useful in a design and brand system perspective!)
Go team Sketch!
In light of the competition and prototyping landscape, this was a no-brainer for Bohemian Coding. It also makes me super happy, I've been using Sketch since 2013 back when 2.0 first launched, and it's deeply embedded my my process.
Sweet. Just tested it out and it's not as user friendly to share with clients as InVision. I had to know to click the preview icon on Cloud, and overall the experience is not as seamless. But, this is a great first step, and awesome for really quick prototyping in-house. I'm sure they'll catch up to InVision after this release. Kudos to Bohemian.
Anyone else getting a black preview window inside Sketch? I've disabled all plugins but that didn't seem to change anything.
Also getting the black preview window.
I just sent a bug report to the Sketch team via their customer support form and included a screen recording along with console log dump of Sketch activity.
Maybe if more people do the same they'll get it ironed out.
Out of curiosity, are you using a VPN while trying to preview your prototype?
Two issues I'm running into with Sketch 49…
1) Some nested layers with shadows (from a Library) aren't appearing properly. The shadows just don't show up.
2) Some override-able layers no longer have overrides available (they just say "none")—namely layers with shadows and layers with 0% fill.
Didn't have these issues with 48.2. Any ideas? Otherwise I'm excited about this new release.
