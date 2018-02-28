Why is this trend taking over?
12 hours ago from Thomas Michael Semmler, UI Engineer. I'm a bit mean sometimes
I've been seeing the same type of illustration all over the web, and while I am used to us designers mainly just applying trends, I am curious as to why this specific trend has just caught on so quickly and so widespread?
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4251740-Hanging-around
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4278215-Go-offline
- https://dribbble.com/shots/3826770-Missing-Summer
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4281480-Education
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4280946-Reading-makes-me-become-myself
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4281085-The-oliviers
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4278463-How-It-Works
- https://slack.com/
Don't get me wrong, I really like this specific style. But as I am seeing it literally everywhere, I have become saturated very quickly with it. Does anyone know how this started?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now