ASK DN : From where do you browse/collect 'inspirations' for your next/current design work?

12 hours ago from , National Institute of Design, India

I've come across dribbble, instagram, tumblr, behance, awwwards, pinterest, ello, codrops, medium, few blogs..

I want to know...

1. From where you collect inspiration?

Do you have something new/more to share with community and let them know about new resource?**

2. How you go back to that same 'inspiration' again when you need to work around?

(most of the time my inspiration are lost in Download folder, Bookmark folders in browser and 'like/love/bucket' of individual websites)

  • Ryan ChenRyan Chen, 1 hour ago

    My answers...

    1. I've been using a new web-app called Are.na to collect my inspiration. It's being advertised as a minimalist Pinterest. I use it to collect Design, Type, Illustration inspiration, but not really for UI. I was using Lingo App for an overall repository, but I reached their free limit and didn't want to pay. It was a good experience, and I would recommend if you're willing to pay.

    2. It depends on what project I am working on. My day job is a UX/UI Designer, so most of the time I spend looking through competitor flows to see how they deal with their interactions. I create a folder for each competitor and start screenshotting every screen that's relevant to put in their folder. When it comes to personal design projects, I use Are.na to see my board of inspiration. Because it is a hodge-podge of many different ideas, I feel that it stimulates different thoughts and ideas.

    Here is my personal Are.na channel: https://www.are.na/ryan-chen

    1 point
    • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 1 minute ago

      Ha, same here with #2. I always find the best inspiration is just surfing competitor's sites. UI sites tend to show solutions only common problems or elements. Majority it seeing workflows to how do they solve a complex issue.

      I don't care about yet another pagination style... I care about how I can display 6 data points and multiple statuses without looking data bag of skittles.

      0 points
  • Bertrand Bruandet, 2 minutes ago

    If you want to collect "real websites" (not images) you can use hypershoot.com (I'm the founder) and for the rest you can use dribbble buckets, instagram favorites...

    Here's my profile with some inspiration

    0 points