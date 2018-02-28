ASK DN : From where do you browse/collect 'inspirations' for your next/current design work?

I've come across dribbble, instagram, tumblr, behance, awwwards, pinterest, ello, codrops, medium, few blogs..

I want to know...

1. From where you collect inspiration?

Do you have something new/more to share with community and let them know about new resource?**

2. How you go back to that same 'inspiration' again when you need to work around?

(most of the time my inspiration are lost in Download folder, Bookmark folders in browser and 'like/love/bucket' of individual websites)