Japan unveils Tokyo 2020 Olympics superhero mascots (tokyo2020.org)
13 hours ago from Matt Sharpe, Designer
Picked by school children, very cool!
On a side note: I really like 1972 Mascot (Waldi)
Waldi is an evergreen! I didn't know 1984 Vučko, but it just became my favorite mascot
Considering the Japanese culture, this is pretty spot on.
Somewhat they remind me of Power Pop Girls.. :)
