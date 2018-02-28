910 The User Researcher’s Field Guide to Psychology, Gestalt principles in UI design, Gamification and UX, and more about UX & Psychology (cognitiveuxd.com)1 hour ago from Norbi Gaal, Head of Product Design @intellyoLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now