Why UX is the next big thing in cryptocurrencies (imaginarycloud.com)
3 hours ago from Tiago Franco, CEO at Imaginary Cloud
Given the examples listed, it does seem that user interface is not a priority at this point. However, it might still be a long road before companies start to fully adopt cryptos and start giving attention to anything other than minimum functionality, given some of the latest news that mention how some big players like Microsoft are dropping out of crypto payments. I agree that it is something worth considering in any case.
That might be the case. But even yesterday, a venture heavily backed up by Goldman Sachs (which has being rejecting crypto), acquired one of the largest crypt exchanges.
The big players are putting their money not where there mouth is.
I think it's also one of the biggest things holding cryptocurrencies back right now. It's not easy, but it could be a lot easier, even the main bitcoin website is pretty bad at helping users understand how bitcoin works and what they are supposed to do to get started.
I've been into cryptocurrencies since 2014 and I don't feel like I've gotten past the tip of the iceberg, I cannot imagine how daunting it probably feels to my parents...
Some people are doing a good job, like for example Coinbase. But the majority of the ecosystem needs to change in order to raise adoption. I think this will happen as a natural step of the process, and this is great news for all of us Designers.
