4 comments

  • Brennan Smith, 17 minutes ago

    This is amazing, keep it coming Figma!

    1 point
  • Andrew Richardson, 3 hours ago

    Nice! Now just give me the ability to overlay components on my original page so I don't have to create so many duplicate pages.

    1 point
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 3 hours ago

    Nice! Now just give me the ability, please, to preview the component miniature while browsing in 'INSTANCE' menu. It's critical important to have when you're about 300+ different components paginated

    0 points
    • Marcel M., 2 hours ago

      This post is about transitions & prototyping. For feature requests feel free to head over to spectrum.chat/figma

      2 points