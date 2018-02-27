Figma prototyping: now with transitions (blog.figma.com)
4 hours ago from Valerie Veteto, Writer
4 hours ago from Valerie Veteto, Writer
This is amazing, keep it coming Figma!
Nice! Now just give me the ability to overlay components on my original page so I don't have to create so many duplicate pages.
Nice! Now just give me the ability, please, to preview the component miniature while browsing in 'INSTANCE' menu. It's critical important to have when you're about 300+ different components paginated
This post is about transitions & prototyping. For feature requests feel free to head over to spectrum.chat/figma
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now