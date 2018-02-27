Dribbble removes ability to filter all shots by 'Recent' on main navigation

This morning I noticed that Dribbble changed the way that users view the 'Shots' lists. You used to be able to view shots by 'Recent' and 'Popular'. Now, you can view shots by 'Popular Now' and 'Popular This Week'. I have a concern with this and I'm interested to hear the thoughts of others.

What impact will this have on new Dribbble players who have few to no followers? How will they ever reach either of these buckets when no one can like their shots because no one is able to see them? The same dilemma applies to those who have a larger following, but few active followers.

My initial thoughts are that this change will cause popular Dribbblers to become more popular and could negatively impact the growth of up-and-coming Dribbblers.

Thoughts?

EDIT: You can still change the filter once you're viewing all shots. It just isn't available via the main navigation anymore.