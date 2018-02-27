Dribbble removes ability to filter all shots by 'Recent' on main navigation

This morning I noticed that Dribbble changed the way that users view the 'Shots' lists. You used to be able to view shots by 'Recent' and 'Popular'. Now, you can view shots by 'Popular Now' and 'Popular This Week'. I have a concern with this and I'm interested to hear the thoughts of others.

What impact will this have on new Dribbble players who have few to no followers? How will they ever reach either of these buckets when no one can like their shots because no one is able to see them? The same dilemma applies to those who have a larger following, but few active followers.

My initial thoughts are that this change will cause popular Dribbblers to become more popular and could negatively impact the growth of up-and-coming Dribbblers.

Thoughts?

EDIT: You can still change the filter once you're viewing all shots. It just isn't available via the main navigation anymore.

  • John PJohn P, 5 hours ago

    Make your social network alienate new users even further, what could possibly go wrong.

  • Michael GurneyMichael Gurney, 3 hours ago

    I use that feature all the time when I'm looking for inspiration, plus it's a basic filter option for any site.

  • Kerem Kandirali, 2 hours ago

    I think Dribbble is already oversaturated. It's all about fake likes and "follow for follow" thing now.

  • James Mikrut, 5 hours ago

    I agree with your thoughts. I've found it kind of difficult to get views on my studio's work and that's unfortunate. Look at the popular work and it's all by the same few places, and it's all spec work or fake mockups that use bright color and trends.

    Dribbble could be such a great platform to garner feedback on design work but it falls quite short IMO.

  • Chris Lewis, 4 hours ago

    "Recent" should still be accessible in the dropdown on the Shots page. It is for me at least.

  • Ali AliAli Ali, 1 hour ago

    More and more dribbble confirms its push to be a popularity contest. That's a shame.

  • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 2 hours ago

    Whoever is behind Dribbble these days is killing the platform. I understand wanting to monetize it, and by all means they should, but the intro of Scout in essence killed all designers sources of leads. I've talked to a ton of designers who this has happened to and they all echo similar things.

    I realize this is a bit off topic, just needed to vent :)

  • Alex Hazel, 2 hours ago

    Interesting. Can't say that I have ever used a filter on Dribbble though. I have built an awesome collection that I am following, so I just look at my new posts in "Following". If I want something else, I will search.

    I mean you would have to assume they looked at their site analytics and realized that most people don't use that view? But I am not sure what they are trying to accomplish by removing it.

  • Judah GuttmannJudah Guttmann, 1 hour ago

    Users have been complaining about how difficult it is to discover new and interesting content and designers... clearly those complaints are not being heard.

    I love dribbble, but this move is so obviously not what the community has been asking for. Everyday the popular page is spammed with the same users and content. Hiding filters or making them less discoverable is a move in the wrong direction.

    I'd love to hear the thinking behind this from the team.

  • Joe Roberto, 30 minutes ago

    Time to build a 'new' dribbble from the ground up. One that isan't profit focused, but focused on sharing & curating design inspiration. I thought the addition of the 'TINY' team would be a benefit for Dribbble, but sadly it has not been.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 31 minutes ago

    if there's one thing dribbble loves, it's killing discoverability. the "scout" roll-out caused widespread backlash from top-tier users, i guess they're trying to make things up to them.

  • Andrew C, 37 minutes ago

    I say this respectfully to the community at Dribbble: the majority of users browsing that site are going there looking for something to wow and inspire them. Popularity seems like a pretty solid metric for that. The newly focused dropdown menus from the top navigation are way simpler, and much more understandable to me. I like that I have more options for getting a wave of neat–looking UI thrown at my eyeballs.

    The removal of the filter is a tough call, but I think the focus on popularity is probably more... honest? Any designer hoping to gain exposure would have to network within Dribbble directly or promote them (and therefore Dribbble by association) directly via other channels.

  • Nathan NNathan N, 1 hour ago

    I don't think this is much of an issue, debut shots always have high engagement.

    • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 1 hour ago

      That's one shot. Having high engagement on your debut shot does not mean that you will receive high engagement on future shots.

  • Alex MarinAlex Marin, 3 hours ago

    I noticed that too, and it's annoying having to go through another click to get to the Recent work. Dribbble has always been supporting popular users more and this does nothing more but to do better by them.

    Popular work isn't necessarily the best, and it's usually made up of trendy, seen before work, so I like to go to Recent work and maybe get a shot at actually interacting with those that posted.

    • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 3 hours ago

      That's my thought. I always sort by 'Recent'. I think that these two 'Popular' and 'Popular This Week' options are really nothing more than 'Top 10% of Dribbble' lists. Sure, you won't see the same Dribbblers every single day, but you will see the top percentage of Dribbblers. The popularity is primarily driven by their existing followers, which naturally means that the same designers are going to show up each week and the vast majority of other Dribbblers will remain toward the bottom.

      • Alex MarinAlex Marin, 3 hours ago

        Exactly, and it's why I don't follow many, if any big names. I can never miss their work. It'll show up everywhere on Dribbble.

