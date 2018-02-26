Should I still be designing at 960px?

I've been primarily designing for native mobile, but I'm about to start work on a web project for the first time in a while. Googling this wasn't very helpful, so I'm turning to all of you: Should I still be designing for 960px or is there a new standard I should abide by?

Thank you!

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 6 hours ago

    I usually just have a set of breakpoints that I end up adjusting to fit whatever I'm trying to build. It's completely device-independent, as it only cares about how big the width of the screen. The comments hint at roughly "mobile" or "tablet" but you can't make those assumptions, but they're helpful to think about. Here are my defaults in SCSS:

    // "mobile"

    $width-xs-min: 0px !default; $width-xs-max: 767px !default;

    // "tablet"

    $width-sm-min: 768px !default; $width-sm-max: 991px !default;

    // "desktop"

    $width-md-min: 992px !default; $width-md-max: 1199px !default;

    // "wide"

    $width-lg-min: 1200px !default; $width-lg-max: 2100px !default;

    // Helper Widths

    $width-site-min: 360px !default; // absolute minimum site width

    // sometimes sites have a 'magical' breakpoint based on content structure

    $width-magic: 640px !default;

    $width-content-max: $width-sm-max !default; // max content block width $width-content-max-narrow: $width-magic !default; // max content block width

    $width-content-paragraph: 77ch !default; $width-content-paragraph-narrow: 55ch !default; // adheres to the 75 ch per paragraph rule; ch uses the '0' symbol as char width

  • Kerem Kandirali, 5 hours ago

    We're considering that the lowest resolution is 1280x768 today. If you're thinking about tablets too, then go for 1024. Below is mobile.

  • Arix KingArix King, 5 hours ago

    I recommend using a 1200px grid now-a-days. Most people have monitors large enough for that.

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 4 hours ago

    The same question for 320 px

  • Chris LüdersChris Lüders, 5 hours ago

    I always start in 320px (mobile 1st ftw) and then go up to 768, 1024 and 1440px. If youre designing in sketch with all the responsive features, you can just scale up your 320px designs and save a LOT of time.

    And YES, 320px is still needed, since there are still some people with 4" devices out there (i just bought an iPhone SE, because i hate this huge smart phones). Scaling UP is always easy, but to fit info in a small screen, is the art of good UI ;)

    • Max Wendkos, 1 hour ago

      Great point, Chris. I'm going to be adopting features from our mobile app to web, so fortunately we already have the mobile designs to scale up :)

    • Joe Roberto, 1 minute ago

      This is the approach I always will take. Always start with 320, then scale that to 375, and then proceed to tablet (768,1024) and desktop (1366-1440)

  • Alex Hazel, 4 hours ago

    What is a "web project?" A specialized web app? A product website? A business website? Enterprise? Local business? The user dictates the answer.

    Overall, the best approach is to make sure that the website is responsive and looks good at all resolutions. If you are worried about mobile/tablet then start with the iPad size since it is the industry leader/standard. 1024x768

    Everything up from there should be evaluated and designed with responsive break points. 1280 x 768 is a good place to start. (Both my monitors are 1680 x 1050)

    • Max Wendkos, 1 minute ago

      It's a specialized web app.

      We'll definitely be making the website responsive, but, because of limited design bandwidth, we want to focus on a single width first.

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 4 hours ago

    Just make sure you TEST it on all possible sizes, and the amount of content both makes sense and sits comfortably.

  • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 3 hours ago

    When designing, you might consider changing your mindset about this. Think of it more as a potential maximum container-width. I tend to never go beyond 1400, but like to work with a maximum container width of 1140px.

    That being said, I highly recommend you do not start with the maximum width when designing responsively. Start with the smallest.

    • Matt CoadyMatt Coady, 1 hour ago

      (developer perspective)

      I completely agree with this.There's such a variety of screen sizes these days it seems counter-intuitive to target anything.

      I usually build my pages at 1400-1500px, build everything with fluid units and constantly resize as I go. If anything looks out of place I just use media queries tailored to that issue.

  • James LaneJames Lane, 1 hour ago

    For this web project do you have any data on what screen sizes your users use? I'd go off that. If not I'd then start looking at what screen sizes are used most globally. You can then use that as your base but starting off at your smallest screen size (usually 320px but like Kamushken has said, that could be different now).

    I'd look at: https://ux.stackexchange.com/questions/74798/are-there-devices-narrower-than-320px-and-data-on-their-usage-for-web-browsing

    and: http://viewportsizes.com/

  • Stefano TirloniStefano Tirloni, 11 minutes ago

    Depends...

  • Russ BrownRuss Brown, 26 minutes ago

    Check your users if you can!

  • Paul ArmstrongPaul Armstrong, a minute ago

    Yes, and everything above and below.

  • Louis CoyleLouis Coyle, a minute ago

    You should try to make it fluid, if the content needs to have a maximum with then just set that. Problem solved!

