  • Vinicius Coelho, 3 hours ago

    So many years and I had never heard of the truncate text snippet. Thanks!

  • Mattia AstorinoMattia Astorino, 6 hours ago

    The clearfix is now considered an hack and the floating divs is an obsolete method to make layouts since we have a full supported flex layout module and grid layout module. BTW nice project, it needs just some updates :)

    UDPATE: It should show the original floating scope, floating elements inside the inline content flow. Like this

    • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 1 hour ago

      If you progressively enhance your website, you might every now and then still add a clearfix, because it is only obsolete, if your browser supports display: flow-root.

      Floating is not an obsolete technique, it was a hack because we used it for layouts. Now it can be used for what it was intended.

      The Author of the posted content might want to add resources to the clearfix so people learn about the concepts involved in it. It is quite important to know why the clearfix is needed in many situations and what concepts are in place that make that so.

      • Mattia AstorinoMattia Astorino, 3 minutes ago

        The clearfix is an hack (not the floating) used when you use float to make a layout. In the linked project the floating is used to put divs one beside each other (as the demo shows and why i said is an obsolete way to make layouts) and this is not what it was intended for.

        Floating elements does not need any clearfix because is behavior is to be floated inside the inline content flow. Check this example of the "original" floating behavior:

        https://jsfiddle.net/fceuvtu5/1/

  • Alex Kearns, 4 hours ago

    Great resource. The gradient button effect is very nice. Plus, I learnt a new and very useful CSS rule: text-overflow: ellipsi Thanks!

