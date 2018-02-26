30 Seconds of CSS ⏱ (atomiks.github.io)
12 hours ago from Raul Dronca, Front-End Designer
12 hours ago from Raul Dronca, Front-End Designer
So many years and I had never heard of the truncate text snippet. Thanks!
The clearfix is now considered an hack and the floating divs is an obsolete method to make layouts since we have a full supported flex layout module and grid layout module. BTW nice project, it needs just some updates :)
UDPATE: It should show the original floating scope, floating elements inside the inline content flow. Like this
If you progressively enhance your website, you might every now and then still add a clearfix, because it is only obsolete, if your browser supports
display: flow-root.
Floating is not an obsolete technique, it was a hack because we used it for layouts. Now it can be used for what it was intended.
The Author of the posted content might want to add resources to the clearfix so people learn about the concepts involved in it. It is quite important to know why the clearfix is needed in many situations and what concepts are in place that make that so.
The clearfix is an hack (not the floating) used when you use float to make a layout. In the linked project the floating is used to put divs one beside each other (as the demo shows and why i said is an obsolete way to make layouts) and this is not what it was intended for.
Floating elements does not need any clearfix because is behavior is to be floated inside the inline content flow. Check this example of the "original" floating behavior:
Great resource. The gradient button effect is very nice. Plus, I learnt a new and very useful CSS rule: text-overflow: ellipsi Thanks!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now