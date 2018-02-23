What sucks about my website?

Hey there! I am Nico Serdeir, co-founder of Failory.

Today I am here to ask you for some help, as during the last days I have been struggling so much with the design of my website.

If you enter to Failory, you will immediately realize I am not a designer ;) In fact, I suck designing. I am constantly reading articles, e-books, searching for some inspiration, but I run completely out of ideas when I have to start designing.

I started Failory a few months ago inspired by IndieHackers.com - I loved (and still love) their design, so I wanted to create something that looked similar, yet different. I didn't want to be seen as the IndieHackers for failures, but I wanted to keep a similar design. From these two contradictory thoughts, a strange and ugly website was born.

Since the beginning, people weren't happy with the appearance of the website. Just to give you an idea of how bad the website was at the starts, I had a font size of 12, which made content difficult to read. On the following months, based on feedback and my personal intuitions, I have improved the website a lot, but it still doesn't look well.

From "your website is not updated with the most recent trends", to "it looks like every boilerplate spam/scam site I've ever seen", I have received any type of feedback you can imagine.

And here it comes the worst thing. I know the design is not great... I know it can be really improved. But I don't know how! I see my website and I personally don't like it. But I can't figure out what is that I don't like.

That is why I am here today to ask you for some help. I would really appreciate if you could tell me what do you think it sucks from my website.

Thanks in advance!