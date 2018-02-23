What sucks about my website?

10 hours ago from , Co Founder of Failory

Hey there! I am Nico Serdeir, co-founder of Failory.

Today I am here to ask you for some help, as during the last days I have been struggling so much with the design of my website.

If you enter to Failory, you will immediately realize I am not a designer ;) In fact, I suck designing. I am constantly reading articles, e-books, searching for some inspiration, but I run completely out of ideas when I have to start designing.

I started Failory a few months ago inspired by IndieHackers.com - I loved (and still love) their design, so I wanted to create something that looked similar, yet different. I didn't want to be seen as the IndieHackers for failures, but I wanted to keep a similar design. From these two contradictory thoughts, a strange and ugly website was born.

Since the beginning, people weren't happy with the appearance of the website. Just to give you an idea of how bad the website was at the starts, I had a font size of 12, which made content difficult to read. On the following months, based on feedback and my personal intuitions, I have improved the website a lot, but it still doesn't look well.

From "your website is not updated with the most recent trends", to "it looks like every boilerplate spam/scam site I've ever seen", I have received any type of feedback you can imagine.

And here it comes the worst thing. I know the design is not great... I know it can be really improved. But I don't know how! I see my website and I personally don't like it. But I can't figure out what is that I don't like.

That is why I am here today to ask you for some help. I would really appreciate if you could tell me what do you think it sucks from my website.

Thanks in advance!

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 8 hours ago

    Not a suck so much but those tags / categories are so bright they are the first thing I'm looking at instead of the actual title of the business. I guess I think of such tags as secondary information which should be subdued. Good to have them, but they don't need to scream.

    I'm running a content blocker so I'm not seeing the CTA thing, but yeah, those are generally bad and hostile toward users.

    • Nico Serdeir, 8 hours ago

      Okay, you are the second person who tells me the same. I should definitely do something. How would you improve them? Less opacity?

    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 4 hours ago

      Agreed, your tags are designed in a way that makes them appear to be the most important thing on the page. It's pretty, but I'm totally ignoring the titles.

  • Galen Strasen, 5 hours ago

    I was imagining that it would be much worse when I initially read this post. You've got decent bones to work with, but there is definitely room for improvement.

    1. When I landed on the website, it was difficult for me to discern off the bat what Failory is - I think "Failory: Learn from failed start ups" needs to be larger and I think there needs to be a line break after "Failory"

    2. The logo in the top left needs help. a) the image itself is pixelated - try using an SVG b) it is so small, it looks like an icon - ie an action/affrodance (like the share icon in the bottom right) - its not clear that this is your branding. c) why does it link to /index.html ?

    3. I think some hierarchy needs to be established between (as I said) "Failory: Learn from failed start ups"and the newsletter sign up area. Maybe wrap that form field and accompanying text in a box with a slightly lighter background?

    4. I agree with other commentors on the "tag" conundrum - if you want to use fun / bright gradients - use them on your CTA - not these tags

    5. I might try a masonry style "card" design for the interviews - as opposed to this list style... it took me a second to realize what that filterable content was - not super engaging as is.

    • Nico Serdeir, 5 hours ago

      First of all, thanks for your feedback! I am glad to hear a designer saying the website is not so bad :) Let's get into the feedback.

      1. I will work out on a more descriptive tagline.
      2. I will now fix those errors with the logo. Just one question. Why should the logo link to the homepage? What should it link to?
      3. I will try to make a difference between the tagline and the newsletter form. I could understand the way you thought.
      4. Yes, I need to change the tags now!
      5. Mmm okay. I think the Masonry style is better. But it would look too similar to IH, so I will think it.

      Thanks again for your feedback, Galen!

  • Tyler RenfroTyler Renfro, 5 hours ago

    Combining Lato and Open Sans? Hindigar please.

  • Eric York, 28 minutes ago

    Hi there. Brave of you to ask for feedback like this. Well, you are right there are issues. Certainly there are things to be happy about, but you asked, so here's my list. Overall, I'd say you have a start here, but need to keep iterating until you have an actual design. Remember, design is a process, not something you do once and be done with.

    Priorities, IMO

    • No clear identity, brand statement, etc. This is homepage material, top center. We need more than a single phrase to understand what this site contains and how to use it. Before jumping in, provide us with context. Related, there is no clear idea of who your audience is. (If you don't know what I mean by that, you should google about it).
    • Color palette is too aggressive, in my opinion. Fewer colors, easier on the eyes with more use of shading rather than different colors would be more to my taste and probably more effective at conveying information. Another, related problem, is the lack of color/design elements in many place. Use more design elements like backgrounds, shapes, borders, lines, points, etc. to break up the boring scroll through line after line of text. Don't just scatter these things in, of course, but use them as tools to create a cohesive design.
    • Typography is poor. Establish better visual hierarchy and use headings more effectively. Use font weight and position to convey relationships between information. Use font faces to convey identity.
    • Lack of visuals. Images if any are all small and don't play an integral role in communicating information. Strive to convey things visually. When you do use larger-sized visuals, currently, they are crammed into the middle column. Pull them out and make them big. Put words on top of them. Use them in some way.
    • Waaaaay too many words. Your site is filled with writing that no one will ever read. General advice from many online is to cut your number of words in half and then cut them in half again ;) I'd take this advice seriously and maybe even go for a third time. Strive wherever you can to present information through visual means. Tighten sentences so they act with purpose and focus. Mercilessly remove redundant and non-critical information (providing a way for readers to obtain secondary content if they want it).
    • Organize post content. For the articles themselves, no one is going to read undifferentiated content for long without giving up. Individual articles need much better internal organization/structure so that readers can skim (or raid) for the information they want, rather than having to read the whole piece and construct a mental map of where the content is. You are the writer, so it's your job to do that for them.

    Good luck and keep at it. You're not a bad designer, just need to keep iterating and iterating and iterating until you refine it. Look at models. Try on different ideas, even if you have no time and no budget. Strategize a way to get it done.

    (More on iteration: The ease with which we can change a design corresponds with our willingness to do so. That's why its essential we iterate with materials we can quickly manipulate, like post-it notes and paper sketches, so that we can iterate better and reach clarity faster.)

  • barry saundersbarry saunders, 5 hours ago

    pick one of these, can't go wrong https://twitter.com/jongold/status/694591217523363840?lang=en

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 5 minutes ago

    Maybe you don't mind, but scaling objects with text in them doesn't look very good on non-retina or standard def displays. The text becomes distorted and strange looking. I've avoided this in professional contexts despite how seductive the effect may be for some.

    0 points
  • Sam Linville, 9 minutes ago

    That big giant orange dropdown CTA trying to get people to sign up for your emails has got to go. It triggered on a delay for me, so I had already tried to start exploring the page when it unceremoniously forced itself onto my screen. The animation was jerky, too.

    Other than that, one of the big things is that I think you should introduce some kind of white background for the actual interview content. On the one I clicked on (https://failory.com/interview/howell-market), there were images with white backgrounds that looked messy.

    Implementing some sort of variation in that dark background will also make the site a bit more dynamic– I really think this will go a long way towards improving things.

    Double check contrast ratios on all the text on the site– make sure it meets WCAG 2.0 minimum.

    The tag interaction is weird– you need some kind of hover state, and maybe also some way for people to understand that things are being filtered.

    • Nico Serdeir, a minute ago

      First of all, thanks for your feedback. I really appreciate it.

      I have just quite the big orange CTA. I have been thinking about quitting it for many weeks, but I didn't want to as it converts pretty well. But, it sucks. So DELETED.

      White background seems like a great idea. We were even thinking of turning all the website to the white background. Does it make sense?

      What you say about filters and tag is totally true. I will create something to let users know which filter are they seeing.

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 11 minutes ago

    The first thing that sucks is that there's no link to the site in this post. You're asking people to go look at it, but they shouldn't have to copy and paste or type in a URL to get there.

