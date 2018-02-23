MITV - Free Website PSD Template (behance.net)
1 day ago from Tran Mau Tri Tam, Product Designer
1 day ago from Tran Mau Tri Tam, Product Designer
We work with some of the biggest names in film and television. Video and motion graphics play a vital part in every major brand's marketing and communication strategy. We wanted to produce a web design template for content marketing agencies and television producers. All seven (7) files are fully editable, layered, carefully organized (the images are not included). Enjoy!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now