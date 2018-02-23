Too many Pins in your Google Image Search?

Who ya gonna call? PINBUSTERS!

Not really a designer-related post per se, but it was inspired by one of the discussions here on Designer News. I noticed a comment about a need to filter out Pins from Google Image Search, and some of my friends were also saying that they don't like pins in GIS. So I thought, let's have a fun project.

Pinbusters is a Google Chrome extension that hides Pinterest images from GIS. It's just been posted in the Chrome Web Store and my friend already found some bugs ... but it generally does the job. I'll keep on improving it.

If you feel like contributing, here's Pinbusters GitHub repo.

  • Jrtorrents Dorman , a minute ago

    Just add “- pinterest” to the search query !

  • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 6 hours ago

    Wait, why are pinterest images bad in google image search?

    • D Dot, a minute ago

      Probably because some people don't want to have sign up for a Pinterest account to view them. I personally don't see it as a problem but I could see some not liking it.

    • Corin EdwardsCorin Edwards, 4 hours ago

      Pins are often a low quality copy of the same image from another website and Pinterest just adds a bunch of steps in between (or strips completely) finding the source of and context for the image.

