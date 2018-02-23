Too many Pins in your Google Image Search?

Who ya gonna call? PINBUSTERS!

Not really a designer-related post per se, but it was inspired by one of the discussions here on Designer News. I noticed a comment about a need to filter out Pins from Google Image Search, and some of my friends were also saying that they don't like pins in GIS. So I thought, let's have a fun project.

Pinbusters is a Google Chrome extension that hides Pinterest images from GIS. It's just been posted in the Chrome Web Store and my friend already found some bugs ... but it generally does the job. I'll keep on improving it.

If you feel like contributing, here's Pinbusters GitHub repo.