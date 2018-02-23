1 comment

  • Martin JensenMartin Jensen, 6 hours ago

    Scrimba (the site that has the course) is really neat. I recently did their CSS Flexbox course and it's just really cool.

    It's basically an interactive screencast where you can stop the teacher at any time and play around with the code that they're writing. No more stupid "set up your environment" or needing to have two monitors.

    It's easier to show with a gif: Scrimba

    Disclaimer: I know the founders of Scrimba

    4 points