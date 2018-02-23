Airbnb Plus (airbnb.com)
11 hours ago from Suganth S, Product Designer at Carousell
Tidy, functional and AirBnB styled marketing page.
I'm highly critical of these overtly-hip, over-designed marketing pages, however I have to say these spaces look amazing to stay in and the site is simple without the bootstrapy gimmicks.
Hopefully one day I will be able to afford these.
Wow! This couldn't get any closer to textbook disruption theory.
Start with a product that underserves the incumbent's core customer base but is more affordable for the lowest profit customers that the incumbent doesn't care about.
Then, when you've established a foothold in the market, begin offering higher quality products that appeal to the high-profit customers but at a lower price than the incumbents.
Airbnb's messaging on this site couldn't be more accurately targeted at the new customer they'r going after.
Marriott and Wyndham are screwed.
The ole' Reverse Uber. Started with X, now they're onto Black/Premium. Worked for Tesla too.
Only a matter of time before food delivery (not the weird home dining thing they did in '14) is part of the process, then entertainment. Maybe they'll do airfare before this... guess we'll see.
