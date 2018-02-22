What are the design related websites you visit at least once a week besides DN?
11 hours ago from Erin Guo, Manager
My list:
- Smashing Magazine
- Dribbble
- Behance
- awwwards.com
I love Brand New by Under Consideration!
I check these three before Dribbble or anything else... Dribbble has gotten to bloated with trendy design and stuff not actually in production
I agree about this bloat. Great links.
i use the Muzli chrome extension. In there i have all the stuff i need. Including Designernews. I use it an awful lot. Everything together in one place. Love it.
