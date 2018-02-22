SAVAGE! (bardocoffee.com)
2 hours ago from Thanasis Rig, UI Designer @European Commission
For those wanting to see photos, a Google search for their FB page took just a few seconds: https://www.facebook.com/BardoCoffeeHouse/
This is great if you are already familiar with the shop.
I totally understand if people don't enjoy this direction, but I think it's fun and does a great job as a "shareable" site. Living in Colorado (and being in design), I've had this site sent to me about a dozen times and I've visited them to check it out.
For those of you saying they need more information and photos, I don't think I agree with that anymore. Through social channels, Google Places, Yelp, etc, there are enough photos, maps, directions, hours, and reviews on other sites. If you Google "Bardo Coffee" you'll learn everything you need about them if this site doesn't already convince you to go.
Or think about it this way: if they just had a "fine" looking Squarespace site with top-down photos of lattes and a showcase of some subway-tile on the walls, would you ever remember it or would it just feel like everyone else?
P.S. Looks great on the phone, ha.
I get what they're going for.
I wouldn't go there, though. The reason is, when I see that, it feels like they are just trying to find a clever way to save money on making a website because they're poor. If they're skimping on that, what else are they skimping on? Is my creamer going to be lumpy? Is the coffee stale? Are they trying to use a similarly-cheap method of pest control?
Not even a picture of the place? I literally have to leave my house and travel there just to see whether or not there are rips in the chairs, no windows, cracked floor tiles? Too much work when there are 17 Starbucks on my commute.
If you know nothing about them and are unwilling to try out a local, independent business, why not take them at their word for now? This seems like a lot of negativity based on wild, made up speculation.
It is based on speculation because that is all the website allows me to go on.
That speculation is then based on what I've experienced at other places that cut costs.
When you put this kind of thing out there, you give up your ability to have any input whatsoever upon the impression a person has of you.
If you are not relying upon your website to bring in business, you can do something like this, and my feedback would be 100% different in that case.
If you are simply putting up a website to be a piece of art on the periphery of your overall marketing efforts, then this kind of thing is not without merit.
However, we haven't even been given an idea of what they POINT of the website is.
The point seems pretty clear to me. Hours and location. There doesn't need to be some huge grand plan. It's a page of simple information for a small coffee shop. If I want to see more, I'll look them up on Facebook, which took about five seconds to find.
Used to go here a bunch, great place to study, good coffee, chill homey vibes. Also, bout a year ago... https://www.designernews.co/stories/80649
Love the idea. Just wish they included 2 photos (one of each coffee shop).
They're business is about getting people to their shops, so include a photo, let people start the emotional attachment and also something to recognise when they're walking down the street
Works for me. Simple and to the point. It sure beats all the overly bloated and slow loading sites which are so common now.
