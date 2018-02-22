Diya open beta - Timeline Animation directly in Sketch
7 hours ago from Suresh Selvaraj
I'd posted about my plugin Diya a while back on DN - a Sketch plugin to bring timeline animation directly to Sketch. Now, I'm very happy to announce that Diya is available in open beta http://diyahq.com
Diya lets you animate on a timeline to create interactive prototypes, preview them directly in Sketch and export to HTML5.
I hope you enjoy using Diya and animating your prototypes in Sketch!
