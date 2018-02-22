Diya open beta - Timeline Animation directly in Sketch

I'd posted about my plugin Diya a while back on DN - a Sketch plugin to bring timeline animation directly to Sketch. Now, I'm very happy to announce that Diya is available in open beta http://diyahq.com

Diya lets you animate on a timeline to create interactive prototypes, preview them directly in Sketch and export to HTML5.

I hope you enjoy using Diya and animating your prototypes in Sketch!

  • Julian H, 1 hour ago

    The morphing shapes feature is awesome!

  • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, 3 hours ago

    Downloading now!

    Edit: This looks absolutely awesome and the tutorial videos are done really well: Short and to the point, but illustrate the process very well.

    I'm looking very much forward to using Diya on a daily basis. Looks like your decision to go all-in on Sketch plugin development after Mitya was the right call. Really hope your hard work pays off.

    • Suresh SelvarajSuresh Selvaraj, 1 minute ago

      Thanks Florian! And yes, I hope with Diya being inside Sketch, it'll be less effort for people to use it compared to Mitya :).

      And thanks for your kind words on the tutorial. Glad you like them!

  • anthony barbato, 12 minutes ago

    Are there any plans to have IOS/Android exporting support? at Wag! we are mainly mobile focused but having an all-in-one program like Sketch with a timeline would work wonders for our design-to-development process :)

    I love what you've done btw, keep it up!

    • Suresh SelvarajSuresh Selvaraj, 1 minute ago

      I'm discussing this with several users to understand what is required before committing resources to it. Can you share more about what you're looking for in iOS/Android export? Do you mean animation export or code export?

  • V. MV. M, 3 hours ago

    Is your website optimized for mobile view? Also, few examples will be great!!

    • Suresh SelvarajSuresh Selvaraj, 2 hours ago

      I'll post examples soon. For now, there are tutorial videos that cover all the main features of Diya here: http://diyahq.com/videos.html

      Are you seeing any issue on mobile? I'm using bootstrap and it seems fine for me? OK, someone just sent me a screenshot from mobile and it looks super weird :(. I'll look into it. Thanks for letting me know!

