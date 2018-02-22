Inspect element > export changes - workflow?

not sure if Im asking for software solutions or advice on a better workflow...

heres a typical situation for me: Design a web thing > give to devs > devs fire over html/css version of web thing > I start poking around in Inspect element to refine/tweak elements to make them as they should be > sometimes screenshot css modifications to send to devs... sometimes copy a bit of the styling and send to dev with long explanation of what it does and where... general frustration that I can tweak 25 css rules on a page but have no means of showing these changes to the dev (remotely)

what I want: Design a web thing > give to devs > devs fire over html/css version of web thing > I start poking around in Inspect element to refine/tweak elements to make them as they should be > hit export > opens a text doc of all the css rules i've changed > give doc to devs

Is this already possible in Inspect?? Is there a better tool for designers to refine styles and send back to devs? Should I be approaching this from a different angle?