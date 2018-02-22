Inspect element > export changes - workflow?

7 hours ago from

not sure if Im asking for software solutions or advice on a better workflow...

heres a typical situation for me: Design a web thing > give to devs > devs fire over html/css version of web thing > I start poking around in Inspect element to refine/tweak elements to make them as they should be > sometimes screenshot css modifications to send to devs... sometimes copy a bit of the styling and send to dev with long explanation of what it does and where... general frustration that I can tweak 25 css rules on a page but have no means of showing these changes to the dev (remotely)

what I want: Design a web thing > give to devs > devs fire over html/css version of web thing > I start poking around in Inspect element to refine/tweak elements to make them as they should be > hit export > opens a text doc of all the css rules i've changed > give doc to devs

Is this already possible in Inspect?? Is there a better tool for designers to refine styles and send back to devs? Should I be approaching this from a different angle?

9 comments

  • Igor StumbergerIgor Stumberger, 4 hours ago

    I haven't tried it yet, but by your description, it looks like you're searching for something like Finch.

    My workflow is basically the same as yours though, but I worked on one project where I was given access to the git and pushed my changes as I did them...not the usual practice though, as most devs I worked with didn't want to give access to non-dev people ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    1 point
  • Jesse MartinJesse Martin, 2 hours ago

    As Igor says, Finch is a good option. As is CanvasFlip. This is what I tend to use. https://developers.google.com/web/tools/setup/setup-workflow then I send over the raw CSS and the developer is able to diff the file. If you are comfortable editing the code, you might also just ask them to give you access to the repo so you can make changes in your own branch.

    0 points
    • Lewis Young, 4 minutes ago

      I've tried CanvasFlip - seemed pretty cool but didnt work at mobile sizes (perhaps thats changed now). Wow that workspace solution you use is intense! all just to ping over some css changes. I guess I'm in the middle ground - too much of a lazy designer to wanna get hands dirty with repos, branches, workspaces etc but just enough knowledge of how to make code changes to want to fix the problem. Must say havent tried Finch as it seemed to add too many features to a simple solution (and also a pay wall - I literally just want an export button on chrome dev tools so I can send a css file to a dev to diff).

      0 points
  • V. MV. M, 3 hours ago

    You should definitely checkout visual inspector by CanvasFlip - https://www.canvasflip.com/visual-inspector/

    Might be exactly what you need. Let me know if did help.. :)

    0 points
    • Lewis Young, 3 hours ago

      just messaged on commet below - I did try it a little while ago, but didnt work responsively (when shrink browser to mob size - no space for the canvasflip UI) - perhaps this has changed now?

      1 point
      • V. MV. M, a minute ago

        Mobile and other multi resolution support is part of public roadmap and should be there by March-end.

        Is there anything else that you would like to improve in Visual Inspector?

        Thanks to trying.. :)

        0 points
  • Daniel PapeDaniel Pape, a minute ago

    I have exactly the same workflow and problem, currently in Safari Inspector you can right-click on the rule and select "Copy Rule" then I paste it into a text editor and send over the doc to the developer, but any way to automate that would save me a lot of time.

    0 points
  • Martin Mark, 1 hour ago

    I have a very similar workflow - really helps to speak the same language on revisions.

    I use a Chrome extension called Stylish. Create a new style, write some CSS which can persist for editing later.

    https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stylish-custom-themes-for/fjnbnpbmkenffdnngjfgmeleoegfcffe?hl=en

    0 points