Should we license designers? (medium.com)
11 hours ago from Ryan Hicks, Designer
Unlike practicing law or medicine, design is inherently fluid and designers are taught to try new things and explore. Design is also subjective, and applying a standard board of what is good and what is poor would be a disaster.
With other regulations we have standard agreements on what is considered a positive and negative outcome. Unless we want to start putting designers in boxes, licensing would do very little to help the community.
Seems like maybe you'd miss the point on what a board would do.
I wouldn't imagine a design board barring someone from practicing design for using comic-sans.
I could see the barring someone from practicing design if the nano-bot you've helped design killed people.
Or the in-car dashboard UI you helped design misguided people to their burning deaths.
Similarly to some of the ideas of licenses, in some industries development teams must be able to legally show where a line of code corresponds to a feature in something (say, a car). They are legally required to do this. So it's not that far off to assume the same level of responsibility that we may hold other professions which can heavily impact the lives of people who interact with things we make.
