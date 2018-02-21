How Ron Makes $10K/Month With 6 Different Websites (failory.com)
11 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
11 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
"In addition to that, another great disadvantage that I have is I can't seem to create a funnel that really works with Facebook traffic. I can't tell you how many times I've tested this and how many hours and dollars I've wasted trying to make this happen, and I know some people can do it, but I'm not one of them."
That's probably because you don't lie enough.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now