Guy Meyer, 6 hours ago
well said.
Mike Stevenson, 6 hours ago
/r/hailcorporate
Oh shoot, this isn't reddit.
I'm still not sold on the power of collaborative documents. It's not difficult to share a .sketch file in the cloud and track versions across different designers. I tried Figma for a project, and quickly went back to Sketch.
Marcel M., 1 hour ago
I stopped using spectrum.chat as it gave my ultrabook a hard time (probably due to missing gpu and some weird fancy css filters used) so I'm not a heavy user of the Figma community over there.
But...right now it's 70% feature requests (like a product support forum). What's your plan/idea on turning this more into a real Figma user community?
Josh Dunsterville, 1 minute ago
Hey Marcel. I definitely have a lot of ideas for the community! Right now I'm putting together a plan and making sure it aligns with the product, community input, etc.
With that being said, to start I'll be introducing a more structured list of channels. Right now everything falls in general or feature requests which isn't ideal. Along with this we'll start doing scheduled AMA's, feedback sessions, etc.
I'm just getting started, but you should hopefully start seeing some more activity and movement very soon. ;)
p.s. I'd love to hear any ideas you have about how to make the community better. My dm's on twitter are open. :)
Art Vandelay, 2 minutes ago
You know. Before I even knew this article existed I really wanted to know why. Thank you.
