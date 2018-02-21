AMA: All About Prototyping in Adobe XD

Note: For those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PDT on 2/21, we will respond during the following workday, 2/22 (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

Hey everyone,

We’re back for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for bringing in vector graphics from Creative Cloud Libraries, basic pen and touch support on Windows 10, and preserve scroll position for prototypes. You can see an example of what you can achieve using preserve scroll position here . We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk with you about the future of prototyping in XD. High on the list is to deliver overlays (transitioning elements on top of an existing artboard) and pinned elements during scrolling and transitions. Following that, the next area is to enable higher fidelity micro-interactions and support more gestures and interaction types. As the team makes progress towards these, we want to hear from you.

He’re a few of the top requests that we have heard from the community:

Are these the most important areas around prototyping for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to prototyping? Are there other prototyping solutions you would like to see XD integrate with? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers, Kyle

  • Kris Burger, 10 hours ago

    Just wanted to go out and say that, although I don't use XD, I really appreciate that you consistently come here to talk about what you're working on, get feedback from the community and connect with customers.

    • Kyle Galle, 10 hours ago

      Hi Kris, thanks for sharing! We're proud to be a part of this community.

      If you don't mind sharing, what tools do you use and what types of projects do you usually work on?

  • Jernej Horvat, 4 hours ago

    When do you plan to release a feature set that would enable us to create custom animations a la After Effects? By that, I don't mean to use the same UI as in AE.

    And if the answer to the question is sometime later this year is there a plan to at least have the ability to import XD files into After Effects?

    • Kyle Galle, 3 hours ago

      Hi Jernej, yes, integrating with other Creative Cloud apps like After Effects is on the roadmap. I don't have a timeline I can share at this point but I would add your vote this feature request. Also, with last month's release, XD now integrates with advanced animation tools like ProtoPie and Kite App. If you don't mind sharing, what types of custom animations do you use the most in your projects?

  • Andrew Hersh, 3 hours ago

    ETA on any of the upcoming features? Specifically fixed/pinned elements.

    • Kyle Galle, 3 hours ago

      Hi Andrew, yes, the team is working hard on fixed elements. We hope to have it available in early summer but this is an estimate and is subject to change.

  • Stephen Leung, 14 minutes ago

    Fixed elements are important. I had multiple people ask me if they have to scroll all the way down to see the freakin tab bar.

    I also want responsive artboards, so I could show developers and other people how the screen would look for different screen sizes.

    I think Animation, Artboard Overlays, Video and Gifs are great. But I wouldn't make them the biggest priority. Most of the time we don't even have the videos made yet. Animation is only done after the clickable prototype is confirmed. And Artboard overlays, I could just make another artboard and have another artboard link to that screen.

    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Stephen, thank you for the feedback. The team is working on bringing fixed elements and overlays to XD soon.

      For responsive artboards, are you wanting to change the size of the artboard and have the elements adapt to that new size? If you have not already, I would up vote the request here.

      Also, speaking of sharing with developers, have you tried out Design Specs (Beta)? Any feedback on it would be greatly appreciated.

  • Jonathan NemargutJonathan Nemargut, 2 hours ago

    Any plans to make any interactive form elements available in XD? Would love to mock up an input field that allows keyboard input.

    • Kyle Galle, 2 minutes ago

      Hi Jonathan, the team is looking into this. I would add your vote here. If you don't mind sharing, are there specific types of projects where you use input forms the most?

      0 points
  • Karan Panchal, 11 hours ago

    Need more update on the clipping masks in xd.

