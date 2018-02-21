AMA: All About Prototyping in Adobe XD

Note: For those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PDT on 2/21, we will respond during the following workday, 2/22 (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

Hey everyone,

We’re back for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for bringing in vector graphics from Creative Cloud Libraries, basic pen and touch support on Windows 10, and preserve scroll position for prototypes. You can see an example of what you can achieve using preserve scroll position here . We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk with you about the future of prototyping in XD. High on the list is to deliver overlays (transitioning elements on top of an existing artboard) and pinned elements during scrolling and transitions. Following that, the next area is to enable higher fidelity micro-interactions and support more gestures and interaction types. As the team makes progress towards these, we want to hear from you.

He’re a few of the top requests that we have heard from the community:

Are these the most important areas around prototyping for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to prototyping? Are there other prototyping solutions you would like to see XD integrate with? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers, Kyle