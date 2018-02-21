Building onboarding in ChatOps (medium.muz.li)
Keren Rijensky, UI/UX Designer at Webzai
Onboarding is the first set of messages users receive when they start using your bot, the process of preparing first-time users to be successful with your product. It’s a promise of the value that the product will provide to the user. In this article, we will face the onboarding message in a collaborative platform used by multiple bots and users in the same chatroom — ChatOps
