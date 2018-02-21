Fluid iOS Kit by Framer (framer.com)
9 hours ago from Benjamin den Boer, Designer — Framer
Hey DN! We’re very excited to introduce another Framer Design Freebie. We’d love to hear your thoughts and to see your creations.
Excited to see what kind of cool designs you'll create with this kit!
I liked the website design more than 'Fluid iOS Kit'
