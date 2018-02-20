One skill every UX/UI designer should master

5 hours ago from , CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms

Should UX/UI designers code? Yes/no. Who cares. It's up to you.

But, the one thing every UX/UI designer should be able to do: clearly articulate the reasoning behind your design decisions.

I've worked with many designers who subconsciously understand aesthetics, layout, grids, typography, etc. But when it comes to presenting a rationale regarding their design decisions to a client or peers, they're simply not able to. It works "just cause" is not enough.

Topics to guide your design conversations:

  • Business Goals - how does your design align and achieve goals of the business? Every designer should have an understanding of the "why" behind their designs with metrics, stats, or examples to back it up. CEOs don't pay designers to create pretty designs, they're paying for the value those designs deliver.

  • Needs of Users - UX is the intersection of business goals and users needs. Be able to empathize with users, know who they are, and explain why your designs meet users needs.

  • Hierarchy - One of the most important aspect of design. You guide users by making prominent what's most important and obscuring what's less.

Keep in mind that the people you're presenting to are likely not designers themselves (especially clients), so what may be obvious to you may not be to them.

Your ability to communicate your design decisions increases your value as a designer by 10x. Pay as much or more attention to your communication as you do your creative skills and you'll flourish.

1 comment

  • Jordan Zeit, 3 hours ago

    Let’s focuse for a second on the delivery ie business goals (the other bullets come second) a UI UXers primary goal is to build a website for a client, at the end of the day this fluffy title grants your access to work on “web sites and mobile applications” as a professional - your specifical title is still a “web designer” (defined by the global trade commission) but there are many out there that actually still use this gem (or webmaster - I miss these). Again, End goal is to deliver a published piece for internet viewers via phone, tablet, smart tv or web. This is basic stuff- If you can’t code, never seen code before or the basic building blocks how to put “stuff” between < and > then you’re not a web designer or the fluffy term UI uXer - you’re a graphic artist good at figma or photoshop or sketch. Which is fine, we work with talented artists, but always their lack of technical ability to layout key pieces of fundamental web frame work will show through. touch code - practice , dive into html - it is so worth it. ANd long live webmasters - a dying breed of unicorn like designers that made the web possible.

    2 points