Designers, learn how to articulate your design decisions

Should UX/UI designers code? Yes/no. Who cares. It's up to you.

But, the one thing every UX/UI designer should be able to do: clearly articulate the reasoning behind your design decisions.

I've worked with many designers who subconsciously understand aesthetics, layout, grids, typography, etc. But when it comes to presenting a rationale regarding their design decisions to a client or peers, they're simply not able to. It works "just cause" is not enough.

Topics to guide your design conversations:

  • Business Goals - how does your design align and achieve goals of the business? Every designer should have an understanding of the "why" behind their designs with metrics, stats, or examples to back it up. CEOs don't pay designers to create pretty designs, they're paying for the value those designs deliver.

  • Needs of Users - UX is the intersection of business goals and users needs. Be able to empathize with users, know who they are, and explain why your designs meet users needs.

  • Hierarchy - One of the most important aspect of design. You guide users by making prominent what's most important and obscuring what's less.

Keep in mind that the people you're presenting to are likely not designers themselves (especially clients), so what may be obvious to you may not be to them.

Your ability to communicate your design decisions increases your value as a designer by 10x. Pay as much or more attention to your communication as you do your creative skills and you'll flourish.

  • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, 1 day ago

    • Jacob CooperJacob Cooper, 1 day ago

      Yeah... this is painful. I think the post has an interesting topic, that should have a place here if people like to discuss it, though the title is really bad clickbait and makes the DN a worse place. It would be great if the OP or the admins could edit the title.

      • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 1 minute ago

        They can, I've had my title edited once because mine was too long and complicated.

      • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 19 hours ago

        Can you expound on why encouraging designers to better communicate their design decisions is painful?

        • Matt C, 17 hours ago

          They're making fun of your "one weird trick" style headline.

        • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 7 hours ago

          You are devaluating your content because of your hacker-growth-like headline. Sounds cheap.

      • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 2 minutes ago

        Fair point, thanks for the feedback.

        Edited to make it more accurate and less clickbaity.

    • Sean LesterSean Lester, 9 hours ago

      Love the avatar

  • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 1 day ago

    I am very articulate and am able to bring reasoning behind each and every little design decision I make. But I had to learn very quickly, that it doesn't matter. When it comes to anything visual, everyone feels like they have to give their opinion. And why wouldn't they? It is their product after all and yes, even if they are not the end client, they have to also like it - or at leas like it enough to not hate it.

    I remember the emails and pages long explanations of design decisions, just to hear stuff like "but we want it the other way, we like it better".

    The one skill a designer needs to learn, is to integrate stakeholders just enough so they feel involved enough in a design process to fully understand it. It will not work with facts, they have to experience it.

    • Valentin de Bruyn, 1 day ago

      This. I would add that one of the first moves is to try to identify an "ally", preferably within the stakeholders, that trusts and respects the design process. Or at least, can be educated to do so. The best situation is to have someone inside the client organisation that can explain and support your work on the long term to other stakeholders and the team.

      It's quite basic, but I would say you especially have to be smart and empathetic about who you face... Here's one quite sad but realistic trick I have learned while facing strong-minded people (egos) with no design interest but heavy-weight in the decision making: Sometimes it just might be better to leave small but bold enough design decisions up to the stakeholders in order to let them feel as important as they usually are within their own range of skills (and demonstrate it to their own team).

      I am not especially proud of this pessimistic strategy, but it saved me quite a few times from having designs destroyed because of how teams and companies often work.

  • Jordan Zeit, 16 hours ago

    Let’s focuse for a second on the delivery ie business goals (the other bullets come second) a UI UXers primary goal is to build a website for a client, at the end of the day this fluffy title grants your access to work on “web sites and mobile applications” as a professional - your specifical title is still a “web designer” (defined by the global trade commission) but there are many out there that actually still use this gem (or webmaster - I miss these). Again, End goal is to deliver a published piece for internet viewers via phone, tablet, smart tv or web. This is basic stuff- If you can’t code, never seen code before or the basic building blocks how to put “stuff” between < and > then you’re not a web designer or the fluffy term UI uXer - you’re a graphic artist good at figma or photoshop or sketch. Which is fine, we work with talented artists, but always their lack of technical ability to layout key pieces of fundamental web frame work will show through. touch code - practice , dive into html - it is so worth it. ANd long live webmasters - a dying breed of unicorn like designers that made the web possible.

  • Andrzej Tch., 1 day ago

    I think that's an obvious thing. Designers who can't explain their design decisions, have copied their work, or have used ready-made solutions, or they are simply incompetent. That's my opinion.

    • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 1 day ago

      It might seem obvious, but many designers I've interacted with, many who are very talented, do not have this skill.

    • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 1 day ago

      You're assuming that all designers are effective communicators, which isn't the case. There are designers who create fantastic and genuine work, but couldn't explain their decisions if their life depended on it. That does not render the designer incompetent; it means that they have an area of opportunity -- an area to improve upon. If you see a designer struggling in an area, help them, don't label them.

  • Tyler RenfroTyler Renfro, 12 hours ago

    Typography

  • alice brant, 1 minute ago

  • Ember Moon, 24 hours ago

    That's more of a conceptual process which you are mentioning and it doesn't only revolves around UX/UI designers. The same can be said for web developers, SEO and others as well. A thing to understand is that sometimes your client isn't willing to listen and improvise what you are trying to do and instead they just want what they want. I will give you an example, a few months a go i made a need assignment help website for my client and it is an academic website but the client insisted on using the wp theme and though it looks not that good for me but he seems happy with it, well you can tell it from your side as well.

  • Sylvain Maretto, 7 hours ago

    What are you trying to sell (us) with such a no-shit-sherlock article? Establish your own online branding?

    • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 2 hours ago

      Nothing, just making an observation that might be obvious to you but isn't to others.

      My next post will be on the constant negativity of designers and how detrimental it is to their careers.

