Do you design for iPhone 8 or X first?

18 hours ago from , Product Designer

I'm designing a universal/adaptive iOS app, it'll work on all modern Apple mobile devices, including iPad. I feel strong about designing for the iPhone and scaling up to the iPad using apples size classes, but I'm not sure if I should start with the iPhone 8 or X first.

Is it better to design for iPhone 8 and then make tweaks for iPhone X, visa versa, or doesn't matter?

Thanks <3

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 17 hours ago

    I’m curious, why not start at SE (320) ?

    • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 17 hours ago

      Guess I didn't think of it ¯_(ツ)_/¯

      I assume you're suggesting just always starting with the smallest device?

      • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 5 hours ago

        Was actually curious if you had a reason. But yeah I tend to do the smallest and the largest at the same time.

