Do you design for iPhone 8 or X first?
18 hours ago from Alex Hoffman, Product Designer
I'm designing a universal/adaptive iOS app, it'll work on all modern Apple mobile devices, including iPad. I feel strong about designing for the iPhone and scaling up to the iPad using apples size classes, but I'm not sure if I should start with the iPhone 8 or X first.
Is it better to design for iPhone 8 and then make tweaks for iPhone X, visa versa, or doesn't matter?
Thanks <3
