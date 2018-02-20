Do you design for iPhone 8 or X first?

I'm designing a universal/adaptive iOS app, it'll work on all modern Apple mobile devices, including iPad. I feel strong about designing for the iPhone and scaling up to the iPad using apples size classes, but I'm not sure if I should start with the iPhone 8 or X first.

Is it better to design for iPhone 8 and then make tweaks for iPhone X, visa versa, or doesn't matter?

