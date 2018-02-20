VEEER – A Lightweight Window Manager for Your OS X (veeer.io)
19 hours ago from Julian Pr., Student, Designer & iOS lover @ joolean.io
Looks nice. Will try it later, browsing DN took already to much of my time this morning. I added it to Producthunt
Thanks a lot Patrick! ❤️
Love it !
Thanks Michael!
Great tool. Replaced spectacle for me. :) Multi-monitor support would be great (to move windows from one monitor to the other).
Seems like the download link is broken?
