Do people write you on your contact form? / How do you generate leads?

20 hours ago from , Web Developer @ rakun.ie

I have a Digital Agency with a friend and we are setting up our website these days and I was wondering what are the most important pages to have on an agency website... and... does having a contact form even worth it? Do people contact you on a contact form? Is there a better way?

Thanks for your time in advance!

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 12 hours ago

    Ok, so, what's your argument against it then?

    Other than > I can't be bothered writing one.

    Basically, you're concluding anecdotally that no one uses contact forms (likely based on personal experience), and opting for a user-hostile approach to your UX as a result.

    It's not always going to improve conversion rates by having a contact form, but will also never detract from them by having the form there. In fact the opposite is true, by not having a form you've immediately got lost conversions.

    The main question should be:

    Why isn't my contact form generating leads?

    • Larry IoannidisLarry Ioannidis, 7 hours ago

      Thank you very much for your comment Aaron. I really like your question in the end, and it's really what I am trying to solve, but I really wanted to see what is the experience for other creative people and how this is working for them.

      Btw, I don't have any argument agains the contact form just trying to see if there is any better way to have users contact us.

      Thanks :)

  • Chris Wiggs, 7 hours ago

    Nope! In about 8 years of having a site with a contact form, I've seen one or two messages through it. I find people end up just grabbing the email and going through their email client. Not to say they don't work or aren't worth it though, I'm a sample of one with a website that isn't marketed.

    I think it's important to have contact info, of course!

  • Chris Gallello, 2 hours ago

    Why not just put an email to make it easier for people to contact you? I personally hate contact forms - if I send some correspondence, I want documentation in my own email service.

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 5 hours ago

    I created a site for my friend's dental office. It's a booking form (basically, give us a time that works for you, e.g. next week, and roughly what they need, nothing personally identifiable), and we get about a couple dozen people every week.

    depends on your audience. If it's some tech-savvy people that need a site, then probably not. But our form works pretty well and sees a ton of action

  • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 27 minutes ago

    More often than not we get phone calls, but we get the odd lead through the contact form.

    I think it's worth having one, some people will generally prefer email rather than call and best to cater for those people IMO.

    • Larry IoannidisLarry Ioannidis, 16 minutes ago

      Thanks a lot Dan. From the comments here and chats that I had with other creatives I see that it's good to give options to people (contact form, emails, phone [which before I would not even think to include], Intercom like chat option). :)

      • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 3 minutes ago

        Some people will have different views, and it will be depending on what sort of client you're targetting. But for us, we're a local agency who target customers within 50 miles so having phone/contact form is a must :-)

  • Uttam PaswanUttam Paswan, 38 minutes ago

    Having a contact form is obviously a better choice than not having it. You can create an experiment by replacing this old structure into a conversational UI (not full fledge AI bot). So far, whatever I have read about it, it has a better conversion rate than old UI if one performs all actions in a precise way.

    Some useful links: 1. https://medium.muz.li/designing-a-chatbot-9dda900c2bfc

    1. https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2017/10/04/chatbots

    2. I am not able to find a link again which was really useful, I will update it later :P

    & you can create some engaging bots on these platforms for free: 1. https://landbot.io 2. https://hellotars.com/

