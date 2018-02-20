Do people write you on your contact form?

7 hours ago from , Web Developer @ rakun.ie

I have a Digital Agency with a friend and we are setting up our website these days and I was wondering what are the most important pages to have on an agency website... and... does having a contact form even worth it? Do people contact you on a contact form?

Thanks for your time in advance!

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 4 minutes ago

    I created a site for my friend's dental office. It's a booking form (basically, give us a time that works for you, e.g. next week, and roughly what they need, nothing personally identifiable), and we get about a couple dozen people every week.

    depends on your audience. If it's some tech-savvy people that need a site, then probably not. But our form works pretty well and sees a ton of action

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 9 minutes ago

    Ok, so, what's your argument against it then?

    Other than > I can't be bothered writing one.

    Basically, you're concluding anecdotally that no one uses contact forms (likely based on personal experience), and opting for a user-hostile approach to your UX as a result.

    It's not always going to improve conversion rates by having a contact form, but will also never detract from them by having the form there. In fact the opposite is true, by not having a form you've immediately got lost conversions.

    The main question should be:

    Why isn't my contact form generating leads?

  • Chris Wiggs, 3 minutes ago

    Nope! In about 8 years of having a site with a contact form, I've seen one or two messages through it. I find people end up just grabbing the email and going through their email client. Not to say they don't work or aren't worth it though, I'm a sample of one with a website that isn't marketed.

    I think it's important to have contact info, of course!

