Your ‘Lite’ App Should Be Your Only App (audaciousfox.net)
12 hours ago from KQ Dreger, Design at Patriot Software
Whoa, I didn't know all these apps had a “Lite” version. Gotta try them now!
the keyword is ads. for example, facebook lite doesn't have live streams. this simply means smaller revenue.
100% agree. I stopped using Facebook/Twitter a while ago because the apps have become so bloated... FB app is 488.7mb... seriously...?
If I ever want to use these sites, the mobile web version feels just as performant, too. Also don't have to worry about all of the background activity draining device battery, either.
Love this. Just discovered CNN Lite. It's marvelous!
I thought CNN was already lite? :)
Yeah but this is another level: http://lite.cnn.io/en.
great read
