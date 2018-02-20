2 comments

  • Jarrod DrysdaleJarrod Drysdale, 20 minutes ago

    This is really cool. Getting into web development is frighteningly complex, and we need more efforts like this to make it less intimidating.

    0 points
    • Maurice CherryMaurice Cherry, 16 minutes ago

      Thanks Jarrod! We're also giving out free printed copies of the zine to teachers and coding groups too!

      1 point