You Got This! Zine: A free, 20-page zine about making web apps with Node.js (glitch.com)
12 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, Founder/Editor-in-Chief, Revision Path
This is really cool. Getting into web development is frighteningly complex, and we need more efforts like this to make it less intimidating.
Thanks Jarrod! We're also giving out free printed copies of the zine to teachers and coding groups too!
