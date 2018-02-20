Protowire - adds prototyping to Sketch, is now available

Animating layers with Protowire

Protowire Sketch plugin is now available to download

With Protowire you can create transitions between screens, scrollable areas and animate layers to create responsive prototypes that adapt to different screen sizes. The prototype can be shared on the cloud and viewed on a desktop or mobile browser.

There is a free and pro version of the plugin. You can upgrade to the pro version within Sketch.

To celebrate the launch there is 31% off the pro version by using coupon code F406F2A7.Offer expires on Monday 26th February at 4pm Pacific Time.

7 comments

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 1 minute ago

    AW MY GAWD! This looks dope. Thanks for sharing :)

  • Artur Eldib, 9 minutes ago

    Look awesome!

  • Miraj PatelMiraj Patel, 1 hour ago

    How does this compare to the capabilities of Anima's Launchpad plugin?

    • Mark Horgan, 1 hour ago

      Launchpad is for creating finished websites while Protowire is for prototyping apps and websites. To preview a website in Launchpad you need to upload it to their webapp first while with Protowire it's generated locally so updates are quicker to preview.

      • Artur Eldib, 19 minutes ago

        I think Miraj is talking about Animapp's Timeline

        • Mark Horgan, 10 minutes ago

          I haven't used Anima Timeline but from what I can judge from the website, it's more focused on standalone animations for things like banner ads and newsletters. Protowire on the other hand is about creating interactive prototypes and UI animations are a part of that.

      • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, a minute ago

        Thanks for replying, Mark. This looks awesome!!!

