Protowire - adds prototyping to Sketch, is now available

Protowire Sketch plugin is now available to download

With Protowire you can create transitions between screens, scrollable areas and animate layers to create responsive prototypes that adapt to different screen sizes. The prototype can be shared on the cloud and viewed on a desktop or mobile browser.

There is a free and pro version of the plugin. You can upgrade to the pro version within Sketch.

To celebrate the launch there is 31% off the pro version by using coupon code F406F2A7.Offer expires on Monday 26th February at 4pm Pacific Time.