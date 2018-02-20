The Robot Workforce: AI in 2018 (blog.prototypr.io)
8 hours ago from Dan S
8 hours ago from Dan S
One may envision that mechanical procedure mechanization would rapidly put individuals out of work. In any case, over the 71 RPA ventures we investigated 47% of the aggregate, supplanting managerial representatives was neither the essential target nor a typical result. Just a couple of ventures prompted diminished in head include, and most cases, the undertakings being referred to had just been moved to outsourced specialists. Whiteboard Animation
I read this 4 times over and I think I understand half of it.
don't really believe that AI will grow that big...
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now