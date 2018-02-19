2 comments

  • Justin JacksonJustin Jackson, 12 minutes ago

    I’ve met design firms doing millions of dollars in client work with nothing more than ”coming soon” on their website.

    I've noticed this too! So many big agencies' websites aren't that great, and still manage to find great clients. How do they do it?

    0 points
    • Robert Williams, a minute ago

      Yep! Jonathan Stark talks about this a lot and has some great insights. People like this go into business relying solely on their network to get them referrals. This can be great but usually only lasts a few years. Most people need a way to find new opportunities. Finding projects for outbound is something designers don’t like to talk about. Building a better inbound generating system through positioning is another.

      0 points