Spencer J, 7 hours ago
Thank you for making these courses, Gary! Definitely useful and obviously high-quality.
One request: Would you be willing to use "person" instead of "guy" in universal cases like this?
adrian io, 1 minute ago
Thanks for sharing. Looks great.
Why would I choose Vue over React though? What are the benefits?
Bryant Chou, 2 minutes ago
I see Vue JS being the most designer friendly frontend framework out there. If designers should code a SPA, I'd definitely recommend Vue over the React ecosystem. This is a handy guide to compare Vue to other frameworks: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/comparison.html
