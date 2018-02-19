3 comments

  • Spencer JSpencer J, 7 hours ago

    Thank you for making these courses, Gary! Definitely useful and obviously high-quality.

    One request: Would you be willing to use "person" instead of "guy" in universal cases like this?

  • adrian ioadrian io, 1 minute ago

    Thanks for sharing. Looks great.

    Why would I choose Vue over React though? What are the benefits?

  • Bryant ChouBryant Chou, 2 minutes ago

    I see Vue JS being the most designer friendly frontend framework out there. If designers should code a SPA, I'd definitely recommend Vue over the React ecosystem. This is a handy guide to compare Vue to other frameworks: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/comparison.html

