5 comments

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, a minute ago

    I've been happy with Raindrop.io

  • Abhijeet SomvanshiAbhijeet Somvanshi, 1 minute ago

    look like they are obsessed with atlassian color and style :D

  • Art RiduetArt Riduet, 1 minute ago

    Trying to play the video on their site was one of the worst user experience I have ever seen.

  • Ashish BogawatAshish Bogawat, 6 hours ago

    This seems to have popped up in a couple discussions in the past, but I haven't seen any reviews yet. Looks like a very capable tool, but the screenshots in the documentation are mostly some East Asian language. I like it enough to consider buying it, but would love to hear from anyone who has tried it first.

    • Fabio SirnaFabio Sirna, 13 minutes ago

      It looks like you can download and try it for 30 days. It's enough to test a software, isn't it?.

