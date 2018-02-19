Has anyone tried Eagle for organizing & managing images from the web? (eagle.cool)
7 hours ago from Ashish Bogawat, UX Designer
I've been happy with Raindrop.io
look like they are obsessed with atlassian color and style :D
Trying to play the video on their site was one of the worst user experience I have ever seen.
This seems to have popped up in a couple discussions in the past, but I haven't seen any reviews yet. Looks like a very capable tool, but the screenshots in the documentation are mostly some East Asian language. I like it enough to consider buying it, but would love to hear from anyone who has tried it first.
It looks like you can download and try it for 30 days. It's enough to test a software, isn't it?.
