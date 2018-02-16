Adobe Hardware

I'm building a physical set of buttons and knobs for Photoshop and Illustrator. I've got them more or less working but I have a question for any Adobe experts out there.

I have a knob which controls zoom, but I can only do this by getting it to fire off keyboard shortcuts as it's rotated. My Wacom pad touch dial which can also zoom doesn't appear to behave in this manner. Is there some secret keyboard shortcut they are using to allow them to execute a smooth zoom? The nearest I can get causes the cursor to move.

Or is there a hardware partnership program?

  • Pete Schirmer, 3 hours ago

    can you fire a mouse scroll (scroll wheel?) event?

    • Ian ClarkeIan Clarke, 33 minutes ago

      I'll have to look into that. Right now I can do a mouse move which of course causes the cursor to move on screen. Thanks for the tip though.

    • Ian ClarkeIan Clarke, 2 minutes ago

      I looking into this an Arduino has no default Mouse scroll. Also PS and Illustrators zoom function work on the X axis and not the Y axis. Bit of a head scratcher!

  • Robert PaigeRobert Paige, 33 minutes ago

    Try looking into this.

    Palette Gear

    • Ian ClarkeIan Clarke, 25 minutes ago

      Thanks. I know about the Palette gear stuff which is amazing. I'm essentially making a low cost version of this for fun.

    • Ian ClarkeIan Clarke, 1 minute ago

      Plus Palette Gear mange to zoom in and out without moving the cursor, which means they aren't firing keyboard shortcuts (or at least public ones) as far as I know.

