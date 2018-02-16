Adobe Hardware

I'm building a physical set of buttons and knobs for Photoshop and Illustrator. I've got them more or less working but I have a question for any Adobe experts out there.

I have a knob which controls zoom, but I can only do this by getting it to fire off keyboard shortcuts as it's rotated. My Wacom pad touch dial which can also zoom doesn't appear to behave in this manner. Is there some secret keyboard shortcut they are using to allow them to execute a smooth zoom? The nearest I can get causes the cursor to move.

Or is there a hardware partnership program?