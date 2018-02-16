45 Google has removed the 'view image' button from search results 3 hours ago from Simon Evans, Front-end Developer at TorchboxBit annoying, UI now looks like this:More info here.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
