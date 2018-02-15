Stripe: Environment (stripe.com)
8 hours ago from Afnizar Nur Ghifari, Student at Telkom University
crazy how that entire sunrise scene at the top is made in only vanilla css handwritten on post its. stripe front-end team really pushing the limits again.
This is some next-level sarcasm
Why isn't there a downvote arrow on DN?
Actually, there's a hand-drawn SVG illustration of the hero landscape being displayed with a CSS blur filter while the image is loading.
bdc with the mic drop. love it.
Screenshot for those curious
No, that's just the page's background gradient so there's already something even before the inlined SVG renders.
Ah, so this one then?
