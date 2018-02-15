1 comment

  • Tony Jones, 3 minutes ago

    Great marketer and storyteller, but probably not the partner's fault it failed. Opening a Shopify store to learn how to run an online marketplace is like selling cookies outside of Walmart to learn how to start a community farmer's market. Start with research to find a niche marketplace need, then learn how to build/setup an online marketplace, make a prototype to validate your idea, then hire partners to help you do the things you can't do yourself.

