Howell Market: How Bad Partners Killed an e-Commerce (failory.com)
9 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
9 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
Great marketer and storyteller, but probably not the partner's fault it failed. Opening a Shopify store to learn how to run an online marketplace is like selling cookies outside of Walmart to learn how to start a community farmer's market. Start with research to find a niche marketplace need, then learn how to build/setup an online marketplace, make a prototype to validate your idea, then hire partners to help you do the things you can't do yourself.
