My Journey from Being an Ordinary Designer to Entrepreneur (vladimirkudinov.com)
14 hours ago from Vladimir Kudinov, Co-Founder, Designer, Maker @FocFoc
14 hours ago from Vladimir Kudinov, Co-Founder, Designer, Maker @FocFoc
The styling of the text makes the article unreadable.
+1 on oversized type.
+1. Thank you.
Hey Vladimir - great journey and I like your vision statement, especially around helping people escape a grinding job and giving them tools to conquer the digital world ;)
Slight feedback for your own page - the font size is massive and made it harder to read. I'd dial it down a bit.
true, it's too big which makes difficult for others to read.
Thank you, Adrian! Just fixed the font size.
That text makes it feel like Forrest Gump is telling me a story.
do this: body:{font-size: 24px;}
Haha :) Thanks, Todd. I fixed the size.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now